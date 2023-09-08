Get ready for a lot of traffic heading to the Buffalo Bills preseason game

Saturday is the first preseason game of the season for the Bills, and traffic will be congested.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Be prepared to be patient if you are driving to the Buffalo Bills preseason game on Saturday.

The game starts at 1 p.m., and many motorists will also be heading to the Erie County Fair.

Parking will be a bit tricky with construction of the new Bills stadium across the street. It's an area where many people parked and tailgated.

Orchard Park Police chief Patrick Fitzgerald told 2 On Your Side, "as far as the traffic patterns go, you know, there really are no changes that we're going to be instituting for this this game. Our recommendation is to have a destination in mind as far as where you're planning on parking and how you want to get there."

There will be more parking on the west side the ECC complex than in the past, according to the chief.

"There will be for this game more parking on the west side of the ECC complex than what we've had in the past. For those that have parked around the ECC buildings, you know, typically they would walk eastbound right up the middle driveway and come out just in front of the stadium due to the construction site and the fencing, that's no longer an option," Fitzgerald said.

If you park on the west side of ECC, you will have to walk up to Southwestern Boulevard or down to Big Tree Road in order to get to Abbott.