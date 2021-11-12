Bills' Tremaine Edmunds out for Sunday's game against the NY Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Head Coach Sean McDermott confirmed his status during a press briefing Friday morning. Edmunds is out with a hamstring injury.
McDermott says they'll miss Edmunds' leadership on the field. AJ Klein will replace Edmunds on the field Sunday. Tyrel Dodson is also expected to help out.
McDermott also gave updates on other players' statuses. Tight end Dawson Knox and tackle Spencer Brown are trending in the right direction. Both practiced with the team on Wednesday. McDermott expects Brown to play Sunday if things go well in practice on Friday. Knox is still recovering from a hand injury.
Cornerback Taron Johnson is clear of the concussion protocol, but running back Zack Moss is still in it.
The team announced Thursday that defensive lineman Justin Zimmer will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury that will require surgery.