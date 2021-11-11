x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Buffalo Bills place Justin Zimmer on IR

Justin Zimmer has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Justin Zimmer had more appearances on the NFL transactions list than tackles -- 27-15 -- since 2016, when the undersized defensive lineman first broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills. None of that mattered on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, when Zimmer, in his second stint with Buffalo will be remembered for forcing the decisive fumble to secure a 24-21 win over the Bills AFC arch-nemesis New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen, Fikle)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Justin Zimmer will be out for the rest of the season.

Zimmer has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. According to the Buffalo Bills, the injury will require surgery. 

The Buffalo Bills are making other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills announced Thursday that cornerback Cam Lewis has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. In addition, quarterback Davis Webb will also be elevated from the practice squad.

 And two players, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and quarterback Jake Fromm, have both been activated from the team's COVID-19 list. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Bills trying to get back to a "gritty" team