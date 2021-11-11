Buffalo Bills place Justin Zimmer on IR

Justin Zimmer has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Justin Zimmer will be out for the rest of the season.

Zimmer has been placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. According to the Buffalo Bills, the injury will require surgery.

The Buffalo Bills are making other roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Bills announced Thursday that cornerback Cam Lewis has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. In addition, quarterback Davis Webb will also be elevated from the practice squad.

And two players, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and quarterback Jake Fromm, have both been activated from the team's COVID-19 list.