Buffalo Bills trade DE Darryl Johnson to Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills have traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Panthers for a sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills work to reduce their roster, the team announced a trade with the Carolina Panthers Monday afternoon.

This comes after the Bills released three players earlier in the day: running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.

The Buffalo Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.