Josh Allen's preseason performance gets thumbs up

The Bills' starting quarterback took all but one snap in the first half.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It had been 216 days since the Bills watched Josh Allen play in a football game.

Since then, Buffalo's starting quarterback signed a six-year, $258 million extension with $150 million guaranteed.

With his first chance to prove he was worth every penny, Allen cashed in as the Bills beat the Green Bay Packers 19-0 in their preseason finale.

He completed his first nine pass attempts on the Bills opening 80-yard touchdown drive, capping it off with a 31-yard laser to receiver Gabriel Davis for a 7-0 lead.

Allen was under center for the Bills first three drives and completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns, the second landing in the hands of running back Zack Moss.

Jake Fromm came in to take a knee to end the first half and ended the Bills' first drive of the second half with a 13-yard touchdown run.

The Buffalo defense stood tall, pitching the shutout with sacks from Justin Zimmer and Josh Thomas in the win.

