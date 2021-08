The Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the regular season two weeks away, the Buffalo Bills have started the process of reducing their roster.

The Bills have to trim their roster to 53 players by no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday. With the deadline looming, the Bills are already starting to make moves.

On Monday the Bills released three players:

RB Kerrith Whyte

WR Brandon Powell

CB Tim Harris

