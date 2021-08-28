Take2: Adam and Vic on Allen's impressive preseason performance

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni and Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci share takes on Josh Allen's performance in the Bills 19-0 preseason win over the Packers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was plenty of debate on whether or not Josh Allen should even see the field in the preseason.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he thought it was important for Allen to go out and get into a rhythm. He did just that.

Allen went 20-of-26 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns during the first half in the Bills' 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Bills also showed plenty of effectiveness on defense, but it was the glimpse of what the offense remains capable of that is the headline as Buffalo closes the preseason 3-0.

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Bills/NFL Insider Vic Carucci for postgame analysis.