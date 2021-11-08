Spencer Brown ready for first NFL preseason contest

With Dion Dawkins out, Brown has taken full advantage of training camp repetitions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — "It's been mentioned a few times especially by (Buffalo Bills wide receivers) Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley," Bills left tackle Spencer Brown said. "I've been getting that for a while and they might think its a big guy, but feels normal for me I guess."

The Bills haven't been shy about throwing some weight or height up front.

That comparison Brown is talking about? Well, there's a foot in between McKenzie and Brown.

The 6-foot, 8-inch product out of Northern Iowa has made the most of his first NFL training camp after being drafted in the spring by the Bills.

#Bills OL Spencer Brown (6’8”)says his height has been mentioned a lot among his teammates. Added Cole Beasley (5’8”)and Isaiah McKenzie (5’8”) have brought it up. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 11, 2021

He's been grabbing most of the reps at left tackle with starter Dion Dawkins going through COVID protocols.

Though Brown leans on Dawkins for leadership, with Friday night's preseason matchup, it's a time Brown prove he's a solid backup.

#Bills OL Spencer Brown says learning from Dion Dawkins is “super” important for the offensive line and helping him (Brown) develop. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 11, 2021

"I'm pretty calm right now," Brown said. "I don't really get roweled up for games but right before kickoff is when I get going, I have to remember my gameday routine it's been a while. The excitement level is pretty high right now."

With the opportunity to step in for Dawkins, head coach Sean McDermott told the media on Wednesday that Brown has held his own and is off to a good start against his competition. McDermott added that with defensive end Jerry Hughes back from the non-football injury list, it gives Brown a great look at veteran competition from that side.

It's fitting since the rookie said he received his “Welcome to the NFL” moment from both Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Brown said both veteran defensive linemen have taught him a lot especially when it comes to speed off the edge.

#Bills Sean McDermott says it’s good to have Dion Dawkins back at practice and he’s making progress.



Added Spencer Brown is off to a good start and with Jerry Hughes back - it gives him great veteran competition to go up against. — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 11, 2021

Brown knows with the first preseason just days away that he can take full advantage of his opportunities in front of him, it's just about being in the right place at the right time.

"Just getting the playbook its a lot bigger and more advanced than college, so just little tweaks here, and there might have a play call and one thing changes it for you personally," Brown said. "I just listen to it all, and getting the playbook is a big thing."

McDermott already said that most starters, including Josh Allen, won't play, so keep an eye on the offensive line to see what lineups they throw in there.