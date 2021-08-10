Trubisky as Bills' new backup: 'I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be right now'

Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky said he wasn't surprised the Chicago Bears declined his fifth-year option. Now he's revitalizing his career in Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When the Chicago Bears didn't pick up the fifth-year option for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the former second-overall pick wasn't surprised.

"I kinda saw it coming, just the way I was progressing. Year two it was really good, then year three and four not as good," the 26-year-old said. "It was disappointing, but it wasn't a surprise. Throughout the process, you could see they were believing in me less and less."

Now Trubisky is looking to revitalize his career, and learn how to be a backup, in Buffalo behind quarterback Josh Allen, who just signed a six-year extension with the Bills.

"At first I wanted to go to a spot where I'd be able to compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn't come up," Trubisky said.

"I looked for the next best thing where I could continue to develop and become a better player and a person and fell into this organization, and I've loved it ever since coming to Buffalo.

With high praise for the culture in the Bills organization, Trubisky said he's impressed with the caliber of players in Buffalo and the coaching staff's work.

"It's just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here... I feel like I'm right where I'm supposed to be right now, and I'm enjoying being here."