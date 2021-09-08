Summer scorcher: Bills defensive line battle heating up at training camp

With draft picks Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham joining the mix and Star Lotulelei returning, the Bills defensive line depth chart is stacked in training camp.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The sun isn't the only thing heating up Bills training camp this week, as the battle for a roster spot on Buffalo's defensive line is scorching.

"Everyone understands the business and kind of does that counting game," Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said after Monday's practice. "But we're so early on and there's preseason games left to be played... You just got to put your best foot forward every day"

For the Bills coaching staff - they have a good problem on their hands, with the Bills defensive front stacked heading into the 2021-2022 season. Sean McDermott's staff will have serious decisions to make.

"If you get caught up in the numbers and you're worried about where you're playing and when you're getting reps... I learned awhile back, when you're in there make some plays, and let everything else play out," Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer said.

Between Gregory Rousseau and Carlos "Boogie" Basham's selections by the Bills in the first two rounds of the most recent NFL Draft and veteran Star Lotulelei making his return after opting out of the 2020 season for COVID-19, the defensive line depth chart is crowded.

The Bills also added international player and defensive end Efe Obada, who has been turning heads at practice. The 29-year-old, who signed with the Bills this offseason after four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, only started playing American football in 2013 but feels he is catching up on the game at this point in his career.

"You can't fake this. You have to work. You have to put in the time. You have to make the sacrifices," Obada said.

"Otherwise, when you get out there on the field, competing with guys that have been doing it for so many years, you'll get exposed."

The next test for the defensive line is the Bills' preseason opener Friday night in Detroit against the Lions.