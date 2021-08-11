Allen to sit preseason opener

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says many starters won't play, and those that do will be decided on a case by case basis.

The Bills open the preseason Friday night at Detroit, and the story is as much about who won't play as who will.

Topping that list is quarterback Josh Allen who just signed a six-year contract extension worth $258-million. The Bills are obviously taking a cautious approach, and Allen isn't alone.

Head coach Sean McDermott says many starters won't see action, and those that do will be decided on a case by case basis.