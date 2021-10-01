Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, guard Jon Feliciano out Sunday against Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and guard Jon Feliciano will not play this weekend against the Houston Texans.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Friday morning on WGR 550.

According to the Buffalo Bills injury report, Poyer has an ankle injury that he sustained last week against the Washington Football Team. Feliciano on the other hand, is listed with a concussion.

The full injury report will be released by the Buffalo Bills Friday afternoon.