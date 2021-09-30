Bills WR Stefon Diggs searching for perfection

Josh Allen said Stefon Diggs is the guy who can get Allen together when his head is out of the game, but for Diggs he also craves perfection.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't the only one who's doubted themselves when it comes to their play. Being their worst critic is also a problem for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Just last week Allen said Diggs is the guy who can get Allen together when his head is out of the game, but for Diggs he also craves perfection.

And as we know that simply doesn't exist.

"I'm relying on a lot of good things to happen before I even get the ball," Diggs said. "Quarterback center exchange, protection, good throws, all that has to happen for me to get the ball. So I can't be too hard on anybody around me because everyone's job is hard."

Through three weeks of play, Diggs has 19 receptions and 191 yards and one touchdown.

He hopes to elevate his numbers in each one of these categories to benefit the Bills.

"For me I try and do everything in my power trying to get open, trying to catch the ball, doing my job to the best of my ability," Diggs said. "I try to look at it as a win because if you're too hard on yourself it won't work. I'm one of those people that if I'm not perfect I feel I fell short. There's a whole three quarters left in the game so for me at this point I'm just trying to play some good ball at this point."