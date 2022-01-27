Allen says no to Pro Bowl

Bills quarterback Josh Allen declines an invite as an alternate to this year's Pro Bowl.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it a point to say that he thought quarterback Josh Allen got "snubbed" by not making the Pro Bowl roster.

He had been invited as an alternate.

Josh Allen officially said no thanks to the Pro Bowl on Thursday morning.

Allen messaged the league saying that he will not take part. It was tweeted by ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Allen completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during the regular season.

He completed 48 of 62 passes for 637 yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions in two playoff games.