Chiefs fans donating to Oishei Children's Hospital following Bills playoff loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As members of the Bills Mafia continue to nurse a broken heart over the Buffalo Bills overtime loss Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, Kansas City fans are helping the community heal with donations to a cause close to their heart.

In a Facebook post Monday "Chiefs Kingdom Memes" posted a donation link to the Patricia Allen Fund encouraging fans to donate. The post read in part, "Out of HUGE respect for Josh Allen, I’m donating $13 to his foundation which supports the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. Hope some of y’all join this too."

Hundreds responded to the post, saying it was a great idea, adding that they donated to the cause.

Much ❤️💛 and respect to #BillsMafia from the #ChiefsKingdom. Looking forward to a decade of great battles with the new age Brady/Manning rivalry we’ve got going on! ❤️💙🤍 https://t.co/VAtjud4DQA — Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ) January 25, 2022

Tuesday morning, Oishei Children's Hospital posted on Twitter that despite the heartbreaking loss on Sunday they're grateful for the generous donations from Chiefs fans. The post read in part, "Our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans! Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY."

Oishei later added that it would have an update on the total amount donated Wednesday morning.

Despite a heartbreaking @BuffaloBills loss Sunday night, our hearts are warm this morning waking up to $13 donations coming from @ChiefsMMZ @Chiefs fans! Thank you all so much, your support helps ensure great care for the kids and families in WNY ❤️ @JoshAllenQB — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 25, 2022

Oishei Children's Hospital unveiled the "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" on the 10th floor of Oishei Children's Hospital back in October. The recovery wing was unveiled after Buffalo Bills fans across the globe donated $1.1 million to the hospital after his grandmother passed away in November 2020.

The wing includes a playroom, now named the 'Bills Fans Fun Zone' to honor the 27,000 fans who donated in Patricia Allen's memory.