Brandon Beane set to make big decisions to bolster roster, why I think Beane will succeed this offseason

With the Bills season ending in heartbreaking fashion, we now turn to the offseason and look at what Brandon Beane may do to improve the roster.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have come up short in the postseason for the third consecutive year, and despite losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, Buffalo is clearly improving and moving in the right direction.

Josh Allen has proven he is a superstar franchise quarterback and someone the Bills can trust to build their roster around, which is exactly what Bills general manager Brandon Beane is doing. As far as next year's roster, there are still many questions yet to be answered.

"We now have paid Josh, which is good because I now know what his number is on the books, and now we can just build around it," Beane said.

If you watched the game of the year in the divisional round, it's clear the Bills offense is elite and good enough to win the Super Bowl. But with the AFC stacked with young quarterbacks -- including Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrows -- it's clear the Bills need to find a more consistent groove on defense. Both the pass rush and run defense was a big issue for Buffalo all season long.

"I want to get better everywhere. I am going to look hard and look back at the pass rush and see what pieces will be leaving, and what we need to fill in there," Beane said.

Beane's job slightly more difficult this year with a watch and wait approach to a few key players on defense with expiring contracts.

The Bills have over a dozen players on the verge of free agency, most notably Harrison Phillips, who, in my opinion, should be top priority. Ryan Bates, Levi Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders and Jerry Hughes are among several other names.

Personally, I loved how Bates filled in when needed on the offensive line. His play was elite in the final stretch of the season, and he earned a starting spot going forward. I think Beane should prioritize keeping Bates and Phillips and let Emmanuel Sanders walk.

Sanders has great energy, he brings a veteran presence with experience playing in the biggest of game. However, Buffalo has seen an emergence at wideout with Gabriel Davis behind Stefon Diggs. I think Davis has shown enough to be trusted with more reps, especially since Cole Beasley will be back next season, as well, in the slot. I think you can invest that money from Sanders and put it into the defense.

To avoid another heartbreaking playoff loss next season, Beane and his staff will have some tough decisions to make. If the Bills make a Super Bowl run next season, it will start with Beane making key moves this offseason that will allow certain players to walk, certain players to re-sign, attracting the right free agents, and making the right choices in the NFL draft.