Bills going to Kansas City, will play Chiefs in AFC title game

Kansas City knocked off the Cleveland Browns 22-17. However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are going to Kansas City, Kansas City here they come.

Buffalo will play the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the AFC championship game.

The Bills punched their ticket to the game Saturday night, dominating Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 to reach their first AFC title game since 1994.

Kansas City on Sunday knocked off the Cleveland Browns 22-17. However, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game in the third quarter with a concussion, forcing Chad Henne to finish the game.

