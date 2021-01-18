Bills fans euphoric after defeating Ravens, set sights on Chiefs

Buffalo shut down the Ravens on Saturday night and now will travel to Kansas City to face the defending champions. Bills Mafia is still buzzing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is so much excitement about the Buffalo Bills, who are now in the AFC championship game for the first time since 1994.

"It was hard to go to sleep last night. I did my best, but I think I woke up a couple times just in the middle of the night still excited," longtime Bills fan Del Reid said.

Bills Mafia is still buzzing from the win over of the Ravens. The excitement can be felt regardless of age.

"It was amazing. Was that great, Nico? Yeah, did the Bills win? Yeah, we won," said Ashley Roccaforte, a Bills fan who we spoke to outside the Bills Store. "My father has been dying for this, and I was 7 the last time we had anything exciting like this happen."

The Bills held Lamar Jackson in check.

"The Bills just came out, they've shown that they can win defensive battles, they can win when they have the opportunity. Just to put their foot on the gas," Reid said.

The Bills, no doubt, are giving Western New York and Bills fans everywhere hope.

"The amount of energy anywhere you go in town, it's all people want to talk about, it's all something positive we're all finally talking about, which is really nice to see," said Scott Wexler, a co-owner of Santora's.

With the Ravens out of the way, Bills fans are now shifting their attention to Kansas City.

"Kansas City is just a buzz saw," Tom Spence said, "I'm really of the opinion the way this team's played the last couple of months that if we play our best game, and if we play the defense the way we can play, and if Josh can play the way he does, I like our chances versus anyone."

This team is making history every week.

"It feels good it's a long time coming," Reid said.

Tickets for the game have now hit the secondary market.

A spokesperson for Mayor Byron Brown says a group of restaurants have applied to the city to host a watch party here on Chippewa Street for the AFC title game.

2 On Your Side let you know about details when we get them.