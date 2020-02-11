Bills finally develop ground game in win against New England

The Bills' offense got a much-needed boost, running for 190 yards. Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss both topped 80 yards. So what clicked?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have finally beat the Patriots at home for the first since 2011.

Before Sunday, Buffalo’s run game still hadn’t developed. Against the Patriots, the Bills found that much-needed boost and got it going on the ground with 190 yards.

The Bills haven’t seen those type of numbers for running backs at all this year. Devin Singletary finished with 86 yards, and rookie Zack Moss had 81 and a pair of touchdowns as they gashed through the Patriots’ defense.

This type of production is long overdue. It helped that the Bills got back lineman Jon Feliciano, who was heavy missed, from injured reserve last week.

Even with center Mitch Morse going down with a concussion early in the game, that offensive line held its own, giving Josh Allen and the running backs plenty of time to find a hole.

On the other side, the Bills' defense still needs work. The players have talked a lot about finding their identity, and it’s still missing. New England put up 188 yards on the ground and 174 through the air.

When the Bills scored, the Pats came right back with a punch in the mouth. Damien Harris alone had more than 100 yards by himself. If it wasn’t for Cam slacking with protecting the football this article could’ve have a different outcome.

The Bills' defense must find a way to stop the run, especially with a team such as the Seattle Seahawks coming to town next week.

It doesn’t get any easier, it only gets harder.