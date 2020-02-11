Adam & Vic Take2: Bills well grounded in win over Pats

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to analyze the Bills' 24-21 win over the Patriots.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite cooling down over the previous three games, the Bills offense has done many things well this season.

What they hadn't done was run the ball well.

That changed Sunday against the Patriots.

With a cold wind and rain coming in off Lake Erie, November lived up to its reputation as both the Bills and Patriots had to resort to their ground games.

The Bills rushed for a season-high 190 yards, which, along with an opportunistic forced fumble from Justin Zimmer on what could have been a game-winning drive for the Patriots, was key to the Bills' first win at home over New England since 2011.