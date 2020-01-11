Bills survive scare, beat Patriots on Newton's late fumble

Buffalo snapped a 7-game skid against its AFC East rival. New England has lost 4 games in a row, matching its worst slide since 2002.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Backup defensive lineman Justin Zimmer punched the ball out of Cam Newton’s arms, and the fumble was recovered by safety Dean Marlowe at the Buffalo 13 with 31 seconds remaining to secure the Bills' 24-21 win over the New England Patriots.

Zack Moss scored two touchdowns rushing, and the AFC East-leading Bills are off to consecutive 6-2 starts for the first time since a six-year run from 1988 to 1993.

Buffalo snapped a seven-game skid against the division-rival Patriots, and beat a New England-coached Bill Belichick team for just the sixth time in 41 meetings, going back to 2000.

New England dropped to 2-5 and has lost four in a row, matching its worst skid since 2002.