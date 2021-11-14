Bills place DT Star Lotulelei on reserve/COVID-19 list

According to the Bills, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of their matchup with the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills announced Sunday morning that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

In the meantime, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills didn't dwell on their loss last Sunday to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, but they know they need to do a lot of things a lot better if they plan to get themselves right again.

The Bills get that chance Sunday against the New York Jets, who will start Mike White at quarterback for the third straight game in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during Buffalo's first four series in the second half at Jacksonville. The Bills failed to score a touchdown and look to rebound against the Jets.