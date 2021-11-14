Bills, Allen hoping to get back on track vs. White-led Jets

The Bills failed to score a TD last week and that marked the first time that's happened since their 18-10 win over the Jets in October 2020.

NEW YORK — The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back after a dreadful loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

Josh Allen threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during Buffalo's first four series in the second half of a 9-6 loss. The Bills failed to score a TD last week and that marked the first time that's happened since their 18-10 win over the Jets in October 2020.