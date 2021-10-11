Bills running back Moss cleared from concussion protocol

Moss practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol a day before their game at the New York Jets.

Moss practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday after getting hurt in a 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last weekend.

The second-year player shares the backfield with Devin Singletary and ranks third on the team with 233 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns, including three rushing.

On Friday, the Bills announced they would be be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for Sunday's game.