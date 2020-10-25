Bills boot 2-game skid with 6 field goals, keep Jets winless

Rookie Tyler Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left to help seal it after making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid with an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets.

It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills, who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before their ugly win over the 0-7 Jets.

Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.

When Buffalo drafted Bass in the sixth round, some experts said they believed he was the best kicker in this year's draft. He beat veteran Stephen Hauschka to win the job.

Despite not reaching the end zone for the first time this season, the road victory will provide some comfort for the Bills, who were coming off back-to-back losses. They fell 42-16 to the Tennessee Titans on October 13 in Nashville, then 26-17 to Kansas City on Monday in Orchard Park.