Bills get leg up: Bass kicks 6 field goals in win against Jets

Rookie Tyler Bass connects on six field goals as Buffalo beats the Jets 18-10. The win is the Bills' first since a 4-0 start.
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, right, looks after his eighth field goal-attempt of the day during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — BUFFALO BILLS VS. NEW YORK JETS - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.

FIRST QUARTER

-The Jets march 76-yards on 11-plays to open the game.  Former Bills running back Frank Gore carried the ball three times for 26-yards. Bills 7th round pick Dane Jackson comes up with a pass break-up on 3rd down and the Jets settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. 

-The Bills respond with a 7-play 48-yard drive but rookie kicker Tyler Bass misses a 45-yard FG. 

SECOND QUARTER

-The Jets continue moving the football but the Bills defense comes up with a big stop with New York running the ball and going for it on 4th and 1.  The Bills take over at their own 19. 

-The Bills work their way into scoring position.  A pair of penalties push them back and then on 3rd and goal from the 14, Allen is sacked and fumbles. The Jets recover. 

-The Jets take advantage of the turnover and drive 80-yards in seven plays. La'Mical Perine caps the drive with a 5-yard TD run as New York takes it's largest lead of the season at 10-0. 

-The Bills go 42-yards in ten plays but the drive stalls on 3rd and long.  Tyler Bass, after an ealier miss from 45, connects on a 53-yard FG as the Bills get on the board trailing 10-3. 

-Seventh round pick Dane Jackson comes up with the first interception of the season for the Buffalo secondary. 

-The Bills move the ball quickly and with :02 left, set-up Tyler Bass who connects from 48-yards away, and the Bills trail 10-6 at the half. 

THIRD QUARTER

-Andre Roberts returns the ball across midfield but the Bills aren't able to find the end zone and settle for a Tyler Bass 46-yards field goal cutting the Jets lead to 10-9.

-The Bills defense forces the first punt of the game after a near interception from Tremaine Edmunds. 

-The Bills add another field goal, a 37-yarder from Tyler Bass, to take a 12-10 lead.  They put together a 14-play 73-yard drive but an illegal formation penalty does a great deal to stall it.  The Bills with 9-penalties for 81-yards to this point in the game. 

-The Buffalo defense gives the offense the ball back as the quarter comes to an end. 

FOURTH QUARTER

-The Bills again struggle to find the end zone and Bass misses for the second time in the game.  This time from 37.  Buffalo remains in the lead 12-10. 

-Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes forces a fumble on third down.  New York is forced to punt the momentum clearly shifted in favor of Buffalo at this point. 

-Bass ties a Bills record with a seventh field goal attempt and connects for the 5th time in the game, this time from 29 and Buffalo takes a 15-10 lead in the game. 

-The Bills defense continues to hold the Jets offense at bay after New York had been moving the ball earlier in the game, forcing another punt. 

-The Buffalo offense continues to move the ball, but can't find the end zone again.  Bass connects on a 40-yard field goal, his sixth of the game on eight attempts, and the Bills lead 18-10. 

-The Bills defense locks it down on an interception by Jerry Hughes with 1:08 left. 

Buffalo wins 18-10. 

