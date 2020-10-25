Bills get leg up: Bass kicks 6 field goals in win against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — BUFFALO BILLS VS. NEW YORK JETS - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.
FIRST QUARTER
-The Jets march 76-yards on 11-plays to open the game. Former Bills running back Frank Gore carried the ball three times for 26-yards. Bills 7th round pick Dane Jackson comes up with a pass break-up on 3rd down and the Jets settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
-The Bills respond with a 7-play 48-yard drive but rookie kicker Tyler Bass misses a 45-yard FG.
SECOND QUARTER
-The Jets continue moving the football but the Bills defense comes up with a big stop with New York running the ball and going for it on 4th and 1. The Bills take over at their own 19.
-The Bills work their way into scoring position. A pair of penalties push them back and then on 3rd and goal from the 14, Allen is sacked and fumbles. The Jets recover.
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills 18, New York Jets 10
-The Jets take advantage of the turnover and drive 80-yards in seven plays. La'Mical Perine caps the drive with a 5-yard TD run as New York takes it's largest lead of the season at 10-0.
-The Bills go 42-yards in ten plays but the drive stalls on 3rd and long. Tyler Bass, after an ealier miss from 45, connects on a 53-yard FG as the Bills get on the board trailing 10-3.
-Seventh round pick Dane Jackson comes up with the first interception of the season for the Buffalo secondary.
-The Bills move the ball quickly and with :02 left, set-up Tyler Bass who connects from 48-yards away, and the Bills trail 10-6 at the half.
THIRD QUARTER
-Andre Roberts returns the ball across midfield but the Bills aren't able to find the end zone and settle for a Tyler Bass 46-yards field goal cutting the Jets lead to 10-9.
-The Bills defense forces the first punt of the game after a near interception from Tremaine Edmunds.
-The Bills add another field goal, a 37-yarder from Tyler Bass, to take a 12-10 lead. They put together a 14-play 73-yard drive but an illegal formation penalty does a great deal to stall it. The Bills with 9-penalties for 81-yards to this point in the game.
-The Buffalo defense gives the offense the ball back as the quarter comes to an end.
FOURTH QUARTER
-The Bills again struggle to find the end zone and Bass misses for the second time in the game. This time from 37. Buffalo remains in the lead 12-10.
-Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes forces a fumble on third down. New York is forced to punt the momentum clearly shifted in favor of Buffalo at this point.
-Bass ties a Bills record with a seventh field goal attempt and connects for the 5th time in the game, this time from 29 and Buffalo takes a 15-10 lead in the game.
-The Bills defense continues to hold the Jets offense at bay after New York had been moving the ball earlier in the game, forcing another punt.
-The Buffalo offense continues to move the ball, but can't find the end zone again. Bass connects on a 40-yard field goal, his sixth of the game on eight attempts, and the Bills lead 18-10.
-The Bills defense locks it down on an interception by Jerry Hughes with 1:08 left.
Buffalo wins 18-10.