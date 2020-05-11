Bills tight end Dawson Knox cleared to return to the team

The team is gearing up this week for their home game against the (6-1) Seahawks.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following his positive COVID-19 test in October, Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team made the announcement on social media Thursday during the team's practice before their game this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Knox missed the team's win against the New York Jets on October 25 after he tested positive for COVID-19 before the team was going to fly to New York.

Knox also missed the team's win against the Patriots this past Sunday.

We’ve activated TE Dawson Knox from the COVID List. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/O0vuJ21Tn9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 5, 2020