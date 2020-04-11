Bills brace for Russell Wilson, powerful Seattle offense

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks come to Buffalo with the top scoring offense in the NFL.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nobody prepares better for storms than Western New Yorkers, and when you listen to the Buffalo Bills, they sound as if they are preparing for an offensive squall to arrive around 1pm Sunday at Bills Stadium.

That storm is coming in from the West, Seattle to be specific, as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks visit the Bills on Sunday.

The 6-1 Seahawks are one of top offenses in the NFL. They are third in overall yards per game and first in scoring with 34.3 points per game. It will be a tall task to hold them in check.

“You’ve got to find a way to counter what they do. They score a lot of points. We’ve got to do a good job on offense and special teams to keep them off the field any way we can,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Russell Wilson has the NFL's best passer rating at 120.8 and is averaging 307.3 passing yards per game.@Ticketmaster | #SEAvsBUF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 4, 2020