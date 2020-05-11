Bills defense preparing for Seahawks' Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf

How will the Bills defense slow down a premiere quarterback like Russell Wilson?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Though Bills quarterback Josh Allen has more passing yards than Russell Wilson, it doesn't matter because Wilson has proved to be a scoring machine. That’s big reason his name is in the MVP race.

This will be the first time the Bills host the Seahawks since 2008.

Wilson currently has 26 touchdowns, which is five more than Patrick Mahomes and any other quarterback.

The Bills' defense has to find a way to slow down this premiere quarterback.

“He (Russell Wilson) does everything well,” cornerback Tre'Davious White. “He knows the coverages and what makes the offense go. (There is) nothing he can’t do. He can make every throw on the run and always knows the coverages we are in. He’s the total package and a triple threat.”

White added that not only the corners but the whole defense will have to watch receiver DK Metcalf, who can create explosive plays on the fly. Just last week Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, giving him new career best in both receptions and yards.

“It’s a total challenge, man,” White said. “It’s something the whole defense has to do. We must try and stay on top of him to make sure he doesn’t get those plays. He’s a big, strong and physical guy. It’s going to take all 11 of us to stop him.”

The Seahawks are three-point favorites against the Bills on the road.

In other Bills news, tght end Dawson Knox is off the COVID-19/Reserve list.

