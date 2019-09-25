ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills Mafia rallied around defensive tackle Kyle Peko as his wife Giuliana battled Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during training camp and the preseason. Since then, things have only gotten better.

It has been quite the month for the Peko Family. Two weeks ago, Giuliana found out she is cancer free. Then this week, the Bills promoted Peko from the practice squad to the active roster after Harrison Phillips went on injured reserve.

“Its definitely been a crazy month and the news has been good," Peko said. "Its gotten better so I’m super excited, my wife is super excited both for me and herself so it’s just been good."

Even though he’s the one putting in the work at practice with the Bills, he credits Giuliana for encouraging him to stick with football even during her cancer fight.

“I tell everyone that she’s the strong one and she’s kept me positive throughout this all," he said. "I wanted to stay home and not come back to Buffalo when we found out but that wasn’t her plan and she wanted me to be back here."

This is good news for Peko, but it came because Phillips tore his ACL late last game against the Bengals and is now done for the year.

“Harrison’s my guy and it’s very unfortunate you know you don’t want anyone to get hurt but it’s the name of the game and injuries happen and Harry’s been supportive," Peko said. "That guy loves the game and loves his team. He was out there today helping me out and he’s excited for my opportunity and I’m excited to showcase what I can do."

He added, “I’m just trying to find ways to stay positive

Now Peko looks to help fill the void Phillips left and his first test is a big one with Tom Brady and the Patriots coming to town this week.

