ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — During training camp, Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko revealed his wife, Giuliana, was battling stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The team and Bills Mafia showed their support on social media and on Tuesday, their family had good news to share.

Giuliana announced on twitter she is cancer free. (WARNING: the language may be inappropriate to some).

Peko made the team's practice squad after cuts were made in late August.