ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will begin the 2019 NFL season on the road next Sunday. To that end, the team continues to shape the players they'll carry with them.

After the final cut down to wrap up the preseason, the team is adding to the group they'll carry for practices. Three players who won't be continuing with the organization are:

LB Deon Lacy, who was claimed by Miami

CB Ryan Lewis, who was claimed by Indianapolis

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, who was claimed by Carolina

The team on Sunday afternoon named the following players to the practice squad to open the season:

WR Duke Williams

CB Cam Lewis

OL Erik Magnuson

DE Eddie Yarbrough

TE Nate Becker

DT Kyle Peko

Running back Christian Wade was also retained under a provision in the NFL's international pathway program. He won't count against the allotted 10 spots.

The Bills still have four empty spots available on their practice squad. Those will likely be filled by players currently outside the organization.

