ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t mince words when asked about preparing for Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday.

“He’s the greatest quarterback ever to play the game,” McDermott said.

To a great degree, that’s stating the obvious, but he’s been particularly great against Buffalo. Brady is 29-3 against the Bills all time. The most wins by a quarterback against a particular opponent.

At 42-years-old, McDermott says Brady remains as effective as ever.

“He threw a ball against the Jets that you don’t see young quarterbacks make," he said.

This ahead of a game where the Bills (3-0) are set to host the Patriots (3-0) on Sunday, with the Bills fully invested in a young quarterback in Josh Allen.

Ball security remains a theme this week, after Allen threw a particularly bad interception in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bengals that almost cost Buffalo the game. Allen has thrown three interceptions and lost two fumbles this season. McDermott says it’s part of life with a young quarterback.

“It’s an ongoing effort to teach young players what wins games… and that’s taking care of the football," McDermott said.

That will be especially true against a Patriots defense that hasn’t given up a touchdown this season.

“Their numbers are staggering… almost unheard of," he said.

Bills injury update: RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) and TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) are not practicing Wednesday. CB Taron Johnson (hamstring) is limited in practice. And RG Jon Feliciano (neck) is limited in practice.

