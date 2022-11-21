Bills' Dawson Knox appreciates the City of Good Neighbors

This is the city where the Buffalo Bills tight end wants to be.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ask Dawson Knox about Buffalo and he will tell you, "It really is the city of good neighbors."

Knox really felt the love of Buffalo after his younger brother Luke passed away suddenly and fans donated to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

"This really does feel like a second home now. When I had to go home and be with my family, right after Luke passed, it was one of the hardest, definitely the hardest week or so of my life," said the Bills tight end.

He saw something special in the people who live in Buffalo.

"There was still comforting, coming back up here and getting back to this community and these people that genuinely do care for me."

To show support and concern and care, fans started donating $16.88 to Dawson's favorite local charity. Over $230,000 was raised.

"It really has shown me that this is exactly where I want to be. I would've signed a 10-year extension if I could have," he said with smile.

Some of the proceeds will help establish Luke's Locker at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, where the Knox family lives. The hospital sees approximately 300 new patients with cancer each year, according to P.U.N.T. Executive Director Gwen Mysiak. Luke's Locker will provide support for childhood cancer patients and their families.