Bills' Dawson Knox signs 4-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they have signed TE Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Buffalo until 2026.

According to the Bills, Knox made it clear in training camp he wanted to stay in Buffalo.

In a video message to fans, Dawson said, "I couldn't be more excited to call this place home for another four years. Can't wait to get this season rolling. Go Bills!"

Knox had career highs in 2021 with 49 receptions, 583 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns, which set a single-season record for a Bills' TE.

Knox's younger brother Luke passed away, unexpectedly, at 22 years old last month.

In honor of Luke Knox, Bills' fans made donations to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity which Dawson Knox has been involved with since he became a member of the Bills.