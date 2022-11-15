Bills fans raise $230,000 for P.U.N.T. in memory of Dawson Knox's brother

Knox said P.U.N.T. has been just an incredible blessing. "They've been so supportive of me and my family."

Dawson Knox is overwhelmed by the support he received after the sudden passing of his brother Luke, 22, in August.

Luke was a football player at Florida International University.

His brother Dawson, a tight end with the Buffalo Bills, has been closely associated with P.U.N.T. a local charity.

When his brother died, Bills fans started making donations to the non-profit in the amount of $16.88. The amount represents the jersey numbers worn by the Knox brothers.

A total of $230,000 was raised.

P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (Formerly P.U.N.T. Foundation) .is a non-profit organization. Knox has been involved since his rookie season.

The money will be used for the organization's Helping Hands Endowment. It is a financial safety net for families dealing with pediatric cancer.

The Last Responder Fund will also benefit from generous donations. The fund helps families who have lost a child to cancer with funeral expenses and bereavement support.

Currently, P.U.N.T. has a Locker program at a couple of hospitals and Hospices to distribute daily essentials, including gas cards, grocery cards, and parking vouchers.

Many donations came from Nashville where the Knox family resides.

As a result, Gwen Mysiak, P.U.N.T. executive director said "15% of the proceeds raised in memory of Luke will be used to start a counterpart to Dawson's counter program, Luke's Locker for the pediatric oncology unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Hospital at Vanderbilt in Dawson and Luke's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee."