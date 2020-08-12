Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona

Buffalo moved a step closer to winning its division for the first time since 1995.

GLENDALE, Arizona — Josh Allen threw for 375 yards, tied a career high with four touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills stayed in sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a 34-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

The Bills are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins with four games left for both teams.