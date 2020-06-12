Bills seek improvement in ground game against top-10 run defenses

The Bills will play the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who each boast top-10 run defenses.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills run game showed signs of improvement last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills, who have averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground, put up 172 yards rushing in that win.

"The things that we've been doing as an offense happen to be working," Bills running back Zack Moss said. "Now that we get into this stretch ... it's very, very important that we finish out the season on a strong note, for a lot of reasons."

"We've been doing a lot of good things, we just need to find a way to improve."