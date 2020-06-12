x
Bills seek improvement in ground game against top-10 run defenses

The Bills will play the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who each boast top-10 run defenses.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, right, takes the hand off from quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills run game showed signs of improvement last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills, who have averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground, put up 172 yards rushing in that win.

"The things that we've been doing as an offense happen to be working," Bills running back Zack Moss said. "Now that we get into this stretch ... it's very, very important that we finish out the season on a strong note, for a lot of reasons."

"We've been doing a lot of good things, we just need to find a way to improve."

The run game will have two big tests coming up, with the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their next two matchups. Both of those teams boast top-10 run defenses in the NFL.

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Zack Moss (20) rushes past New England Patriots' Terrence Brooks (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

