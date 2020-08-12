LIVE BLOG: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — FIRST QUARTER
- The Bills get into the red zone on their opening drive, turning it over on downs on 4th and goal at the 1. Josh Allen hit Cole Beasley for a 31-yard gain in the 11-play, 74-yard drive. The 49ers start their first drive at their own 2.
- The 49ers get all the way down to 4th and goal at the 1 on their first drive, and the Bills make a strong goal-line stand, led by Tremaine Edmunds.
- The Bills start their drive at their own 1. Zack Moss fumbles on the first play of the drive and the 49ers get the ball back at the Buffalo 3.
- The 49ers strike first off the turnover, with Nick Mullens hitting Brandon Aiyuk for the two-yard touchdown on 3rd and goal. 49ers lead it 7-0. The Bills start their next drive on their own 23.