BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to stop years of turnover, the newest owners of the Buffalo Beauts say they're in for the long haul as they try to cement a place for women's hockey in the local sports landscape.

NLTT Ventures — an entity that combines NL Sports and Top Tier Sports — acquired the Beauts and the Minnesota Whitecaps in June. The group paid less than $1 million per team, according to Bill Yates, director of Top Tier Sports, which retains control of the Beauts along with Andy Scurto and Neil Leibman. Their W Hockey Partners took control of all teams from the league a year ago in order to get them privately owned.

The Beauts' existence has been rocky at times. They were a founding member of the National Women's Hockey League, making the inaugural championship game in 2015-16 and winning the league title a year later. Owned by the league initially, the club was bought by Pegula Sports and Entertainment n December 2017, bringing what many within the organization considered some welcome stability with access to PSE facilities and Sabres alumni (including Craig Muni and Cody McCormick) serving on the coaching staff.