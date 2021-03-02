x
NWHL / Beauts cancel remainder of season

COVID-19 positives and concerns in the Lake Placid bubble are the reason for the NWHL shutting things down.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The National Women's Hockey League has called off the remainder of its season on the eve of the playoffs after more positive coronavirus test results. The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play in Lake Placid, New York. Two of the league's six teams had already withdrawn from the two-week event with one citing several virus cases. The end of the NWHL bubble experiment came on the same day the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association announced it will play a game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28.