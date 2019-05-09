BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Women's Hockey League, which includes the Buffalo Beauts, announced Thursday that it has signed a streaming deal with Twitch.

The popular live-streaming website used mainly by video-gamers.

Every game of the upcoming season will stream there for free, starting with the Beauts' opener October 5.

The Beauts' new home ice will be at the feature rink at the Northtown Center in Amherst, which seats 1,800, identical to the capacity of its former home at HarborCenter. Their season-opener is scheduled for October 19 against Connecticut.

