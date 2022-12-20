NCAAWBB: UB tops Bucknell; wins third straight

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team beat Bucknell 58-51 Tuesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a tough start to the season, first-year head coach Becky Burke has things turned in a positive direction for UB women's basketball.

The Bulls (4-4) won their third straight game 58-51 over Bucknell on Tuesday night.

Zakiyah Winfield helped to lead the way with her sixth double-double of the season scoring 15 points and adding 13 rebounds. Jazmine Young was the leading scorer with 16 points. Re'Shawna Stone added 13 for Buffalo.