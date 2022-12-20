NCAAWBB: UB tops Bucknell; wins third straight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a tough start to the season, first-year head coach Becky Burke has things turned in a positive direction for UB women's basketball.
The Bulls (4-4) won their third straight game 58-51 over Bucknell on Tuesday night.
Zakiyah Winfield helped to lead the way with her sixth double-double of the season scoring 15 points and adding 13 rebounds. Jazmine Young was the leading scorer with 16 points. Re'Shawna Stone added 13 for Buffalo.
The Bulls have several days off over the holiday. They return to action on the road against Big Four rival St. Bonaventure Wednesday, December 28.