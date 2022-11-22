NCAABB: Bonnies a winner, Canisius and UB Women fall

The Big Four college basketball wrap-up for Tuesday night.

NEW YORK — OLEAN, N.Y.- Led by Chad Venning's 21 points, the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 80-66 on Tuesday night. The Bonnies moved to 3-2 with the victory and the Screaming Eagles fell to 2-3.

ITHACA, N.Y. - Nazir Williams and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 12 points apiece to help Cornell defeat Canisius 79-70. Williams also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Big Red (4-1). Ragland hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five boards. Greg Dolan sank three 3s and scored 11. Jordan Henderson finished with 24 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (2-3).