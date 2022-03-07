Bulls check-in: How the UB women are adjusting to change

The Bulls, who are coming off of a trip to the NCAA tournament and a MAC championship last season, will feature 11 new faces this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The turnover for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team extends well-beyond the coaching staff, and summer workouts for the fresh team are underway.

"I'm just excited for everybody to see this new team and really just rally around them and pick their favorites and just see what we're good at, what we're doing," new coach Becky Burke said.

"They need support. They need the fan support that's been here for the last few years, and I think that will continue with what they see on the floor."

"We have 11 new ones, and so they've all shown glimpses of why we brought them here, and it's been really exciting. Somebody has a good day one day, the next day," Burke said.

The Bulls' transfers include a Division II champion and player of the year, and Burke is getting excited to watch them grow.

"Our guards are really good. ... We have great size in the post as well," she said.

It's been a quick turnaround from a recruiting process to hitting the ground running.

"We were just starting to feel settled and we finished our recruiting class, we finished signing all of our transfers, then it was like two days later they got here," Burke said. "We had about two days to feel settled and then the players got here, and now this is the fun part being on the floor with them and being able to build this thing from he ground up."

"Off the floor, I'm so happy. I love it here in Buffalo."