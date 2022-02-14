College basketball roundup: Bonas win; Niagara, Canisius fall in the MAAC

The Billikens made a second-half run after the Bonnies jumped out in front to lead 48-32 at the half.

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team moves to 15-7 and 7-4 in the Atlantic-10 conference hosting St. Louis and beating the Billikens, 83-79.

St. Bonaventure was led by Osun Osunniyi with 21 points and three blocks. Dominick Welch added 19 points and six rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 18 points.

The Big Four schools in the MAAC didn't fair as well on the road Monday night, with Niagara and Canisius each on the road.

The Purple Eagles lost 77-70 to Marist.