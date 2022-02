Dominick Welch led the way with 23-points and 10-rebrounds as St. Bonaventure beat UMass 83-71 Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.

Welch made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bonnies (16-7, 8-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who upped their win streak to four games.

St. Bonaventure posted a season-high 25 assists. T.J. Weeks Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Minutemen (11-13, 4-8).