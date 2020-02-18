BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time this season defenseman Marco Scandella has been traded. First the Sabres traded him to Montreal and on Tuesday the Canadiens traded him to the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

In January the Sabres sent Scandella to Montreal for a second round draft choice.

The Blues gave up their second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021. Montreal will get that pick if Scandella resigns with the Blues or the Blues play at least two rounds in the playoffs and Scandella appears in at least half the games

KSDK-TV in St. Louis also reports that Montreal will play half of Scandella's $4 million salary.

This is Scandella's tenth year in the NHL. He spent the first part of his career with Minnesota before being traded to Buffalo before the 2017-18 season. He's in the final year of a five year $20 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

RELATED: Sabres trade Scandella to Canadiens, acquire Frolik from Flames

RELATED: Confident Sabres head to Ottawa

RELATED: Buffalo Sabres suspend Zach Bogosian for not reporting to Rochester