BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night's win over Toronto has given Sabres fans hope that they can climb back into the playoff race. The win brings Buffalo to within 8 points of the Leafs who currently occupy third place in the Atlantic Division. The Sabres also have a game in hand.

The Sabres practiced Monday at the KeyBank Center before heading for Ottawa. The Senators whipped the Sabres 5-2 the last time the teams met in Buffalo. Ottawa has won two of the three games against the Sabres this season.

"How we’ve done in the past against them should only motivate us to see that when Ottawa plays a good game and they’re on their game, they’re dangerous," said Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger. "If there’s one thing I credit them with, is they do work hard. They do not quit, they try their best and they’re dangerous if you let them be. And that’s what we’re concentrating on with all the extracurricular activities. But so far, our team’s done well when there’s been noise in the building, and there’s going to be noise in that building."

Before the game the Senators will honor longtime defenseman Chris Phillips. That will push the face off well past 7 p.m. almost all the way to 8 p.m.

