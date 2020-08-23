Fleming wins big league debut as Rays beat Blue Jays

Fleming is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Josh Fleming pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his major league debut, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4.

Fleming is the 11th different starter in 29 games this season for the injury-filled Rays pitching staff. The lefty went 12-7 between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham last year.

John Curtiss, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked 1 2/3 perfect innings to get his first career save.

Before the back-to-back losses on Saturday and Sunday, the Blue Jays had won six straight games.

Toronto will play Tampa Bay one more time, at 3:10 p.m. Monday, before returning to Buffalo to start a seven-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.